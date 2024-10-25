Russians assign interpreter for every 30 North Korean soldiers – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence has intercepted conversations between the Russian military about preparations to host North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: Servicemen of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the 18th Army of the Southern Military District of Russia, which is taking part in the fighting on the Kursk front, discussed organisational issues regarding the arrival of North Korean servicemen, informally called Battalion K.

Quote: "To organise interaction, the occupiers plan to assign one interpreter and three Russian servicemen for every 30 DPRK servicemen. However, the Russians themselves express doubts about the possibility of providing the newly arrived occupiers with Russian command staff."

Details: Ukrainian intelligence noted the number of North Korean troops in Russia is already about 12,000, including 500 officers, in particular three generals from Pyongyang.

Background:

On 24 October, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that the first North Korean military units that have undergone training at training grounds in eastern Russia had arrived in the war zone. They were spotted in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting an operation, on 23 October.

On 23 October, South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the occupation forces in the war against Ukraine and is also trying to isolate the families of selected soldiers in a certain place to prevent information from spreading.

On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen were currently undergoing training in Russia’s east. They will be ready to take part in combat actions against Ukraine as early as 1 November. Ukrainian intelligence expected the arrival of the first North Korean troops on the Kursk front on 23 October.

On 13 October, Zelenskyy said that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with personnel for its military forces, and called on partners to increase their support for Ukraine. On 14 October, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had essentially joined the war. On 17 October, Zelenskyy stressed that Russia intended to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

