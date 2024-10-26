Russians bombard Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman – photos

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Borova. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian troops bombarded the village of Borova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 26 October, killing a woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police of Ukraine

Quote from Syniehubov: "08:00. Izium district, the village of Borova. The attack damaged seven houses."

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Borova National Police of Ukraine

Details: Syniehubov said that a woman, 61, was killed.

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Borova Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The police documented the aftermath of Russian war crimes. Investigators, forensic experts, and bomb disposal experts examined the scene.

