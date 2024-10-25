Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast kills local woman – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces launched an attack on the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 25 October, using a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), which resulted in the death of a local woman, 61.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 25 October, at around 08:00, Russian Armed Forces struck the settlement from an MLRS, killing a woman aged 61. Private households were also damaged."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Details: It is reported that on 24 October, at around 22:50, Russian troops struck the village with guided aerial bombs, damaging private houses, market kiosks and a hospital building. No injuries were reported among civilians.

Support UP or become our patron!