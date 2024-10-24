Russian attack vicinity of market in Kupiansk: woman killed, 10 casualties reported – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian troops attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 24 October, targeting the local market. A two-storey commercial building was partially destroyed and retail units were damaged. As a result of the attack, one woman, 73, was killed, and 10 people were injure .

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; National Police of Ukraine; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers struck the city of Kupiansk at around 10:00. The enemy landed an attack near a store and the local market."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Syniehubov said early reports indicate that two residents have been killed, and at least three others injured. "Emergency services are working at the scene, and the information is being confirmed," he said.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Update: Later, Syniehubov said that the information about two fatalities had not been confirmed.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

He added that four people had sustained injuries in the attack. The woman with serious injuries was rescued from under the rubble.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A two-storey commercial building, 12 trade kiosks and windows in some non-residential buildings were damaged.

National Police stated that the Russians had struck Kupiansk presumably with an ODAB-500 bomb. Local residents were at the scene of the attack at the time. Five women and two men sustained injuries of varying severity. One of them is in a serious condition.

An investigation team, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene.

Syniehubov reported that, as of 13:00, the number of people injured in the airstrike on Kupiansk had risen to nine, aged between 40 and 71.

Four of the injured have been taken to hospital, with one in a serious condition and three in a moderate condition.

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that preliminary data indicates that a woman, 73, was killed. The number of casualties had risen to 10. Two women sought medical assistance. The personal data of the survivors is being established.

