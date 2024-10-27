The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on the night of 26-27 October. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A Russian drone attack on Sumy has injured one person and caused fires in homes across Sumy and Shostka districts.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: Reports as of 08:00 indicate that Russian forces launched 37 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on the night of 26-27 October and on the morning of 27 October, with 48 explosions recorded.

In particular, the Russians used Geran-2 (Shahed-136) loitering munitions to attack Sumy hromada, leaving one person injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Ukraine's SES reported that firefighters had extinguished three fires caused by Russian strikes in a residential area in Sumy Oblast.

Russian troops bombarded two settlements in Sumy district at night. Fires broke out in a residential area. Firefighters contained the fires, preventing their further spread, and then extinguished the flames.

The same night, emergency workers, together with members of a volunteer fire brigade, extinguished a fire in a house in one of the settlements of Shostka district, which was caused by a Russian bombardment.

Background: On the night of 26-27 October, Russian forces struck critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Romny district of Sumy Oblast with drones.

