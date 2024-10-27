All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 October 2024, 10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on the night of 26-27 October. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A Russian drone attack on Sumy has injured one person and caused fires in homes across Sumy and Shostka districts.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Advertisement:

Details: Reports as of 08:00 indicate that Russian forces launched 37 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on the night of 26-27 October and on the morning of 27 October, with 48 explosions recorded.

In particular, the Russians used Geran-2 (Shahed-136) loitering munitions to attack Sumy hromada, leaving one person injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Ukraine's SES reported that firefighters had extinguished three fires caused by Russian strikes in a residential area in Sumy Oblast.

Advertisement:

Russian troops bombarded two settlements in Sumy district at night. Fires broke out in a residential area. Firefighters contained the fires, preventing their further spread, and then extinguished the flames.

The same night, emergency workers, together with members of a volunteer fire brigade, extinguished a fire in a house in one of the settlements of Shostka district, which was caused by a Russian bombardment.

Background: On the night of 26-27 October, Russian forces struck critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Romny district of Sumy Oblast with drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

SumySumy Oblastdroneswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Sumy
Russian nighttime attack: air defences responding in Kyiv Oblast, power outage in Sumy
Russia launches missile attacks on infrastructure in Sumy and Konotop
Rescue workers release footage of releasing bodies of those killed in Russian attack on Sumy – video
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: