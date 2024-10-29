All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack village of Bezruky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 October 2024, 23:19

On the evening of 29 October, the Russians hit the village of Bezruky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "At about 22:30, the invaders hit the village of Bezruky of the Derhachiv hromada [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A house was damaged.

Advertisement:

Reportedly two victims. The site of the strike is under investigation"

Background:

  • On the evening of 28 October, Russian forces struck the centre of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, leading to explosions in the city. A fire broke out at the site of one strike, damaging the Derzhprom building.
  • The Russians attacked the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv at 03:00 on the night of 28-29 October, killing four people.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video

Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians hit nine-storey building in Kharkiv, injuring seven people – photos
Russian troops bombard Kharkiv Oblast several times on Saturday: civilian killed in Chuhuiv district
Russians bombard Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman – photos
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Germany's foreign minister vows to support Ukraine through winter "so that country can survive"
10:44
7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: