Russians attack village of Bezruky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people

On the evening of 29 October, the Russians hit the village of Bezruky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At about 22:30, the invaders hit the village of Bezruky of the Derhachiv hromada [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A house was damaged.

Reportedly two victims. The site of the strike is under investigation"

Background:

On the evening of 28 October, Russian forces struck the centre of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, leading to explosions in the city. A fire broke out at the site of one strike, damaging the Derzhprom building.

The Russians attacked the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv at 03:00 on the night of 28-29 October, killing four people.

