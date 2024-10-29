Russians attack village of Bezruky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 23:19
On the evening of 29 October, the Russians hit the village of Bezruky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "At about 22:30, the invaders hit the village of Bezruky of the Derhachiv hromada [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A house was damaged.
Reportedly two victims. The site of the strike is under investigation"
Background:
- On the evening of 28 October, Russian forces struck the centre of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, leading to explosions in the city. A fire broke out at the site of one strike, damaging the Derzhprom building.
- The Russians attacked the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv at 03:00 on the night of 28-29 October, killing four people.
