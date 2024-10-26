All Sections
Russian troops bombard Kharkiv Oblast several times on Saturday: civilian killed in Chuhuiv district

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINSaturday, 26 October 2024, 14:55
Russian forces struck the village of Radkove in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast at around 11:40, hitting a house and claiming the life of a civilian man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a 65-year-old man from under the rubble of a house in the village of Radkove, Chuhuiv district. Another local resident suffered an acute stress reaction."

Details: On Saturday morning, local authorities reported a series of Russian attacks, starting with an overnight strike on the city of Kupiansk. The bombardments continued with the village of Zahryzove in the Izium district, followed by an attack on the village of Radkove in the Chuhuiv district around 11:40.

Kharkiv OblastRussiawar
