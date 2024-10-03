All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Kremlin says no request for Putin to speak with Scholz has been received

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 3 October 2024, 09:16
Kremlin says no request for Putin to speak with Scholz has been received
stock photo: getty images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that they have not yet received any requests for a phone conversation from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Source: European Pravda; Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS

Details: In response to journalists' questions, Peskov said that no request for a phone conversation with the Kremlin leader had been received from Berlin. 

Advertisement:

He also noted that "at first glance, there are no common topics" due to the near-total freeze in relations between Germany and Russia resulting from Russia's war against Ukraine. However, he emphasised that Putin "has been and remains open to dialogue".

The last time Scholz spoke with Putin was at the end of 2021.

Background

Advertisement:
  • According to German newspaper Die Zeit, Scholz is considering a phone conversation with Putin ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November, which would be their first direct contact since 2022. However, no request for a conversation from Berlin has been made so far.
  • A spokesman for the German government stated after this publication in Die Zeit that Scholz had previously expressed his desire to talk with Putin "at an appropriate opportunity", but there are currently no plans for such a conversation.

Support UP or become our patron!

ScholzPutinwar
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Scholz
Scholz wants to call Putin for first time since 2022
Zelenskyy and Scholz met privately without interpreters – president's spokesperson
Germany prepares for meeting between Biden, Scholz, Macron and Starmer on Ukraine support
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: