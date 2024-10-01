Scholz wants to call Putin for first time since 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone for the first time in over two years.

Source: Die Zeit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A phone call is apparently being discussed ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November. However, a request for a conversation from Berlin has yet to be received.

If Scholz succeeds, he will be the first head of government from Ukraine's most supporting countries to restore direct contact with Putin.

Scholz and Putin's last phone call was in December 2022.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson all last spoke with Putin in 2022.

Background:

President Joe Biden and other international leaders will meet in Germany in mid-October to discuss more support for Ukraine.

The United States and Germany are Ukraine's main weapons suppliers.

On 23 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

