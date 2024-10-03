Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Russian claims of Ukrainian attacks on Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied allegations being spread by Russian propagandists about an attack by Ukrainian forces on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Kurchatov, Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We categorically deny allegations in the Russian media about Ukrainian strikes at or near the Kursk nuclear power plant."

Details: Tykhyi says that unlike Russian troops, the Ukrainian defence forces strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and do not attack civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Background:

On 28 August, Russian authorities restricted access to the city of Kurchatov, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located, and set up checkpoints on the roads.

Kurchatov is near Kursk, approximately 40 km from the territory controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On 9 August, Russian media reported that preparations were being made to defend the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant as certain Ukrainian military groups were approaching it.

