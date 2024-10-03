All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians bombard settlements in Kursk Oblast where no Ukrainian forces are present – military official

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 October 2024, 13:41
Russians bombard settlements in Kursk Oblast where no Ukrainian forces are present – military official
Vadym Mysnyk. Photo: Screenshot from video

Russian forces are continuing to target settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where there are no Ukrainian troops, causing misunderstanding among the local population.

Source: Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the Siversk Operational Strategic Group, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Mysnyk noted that Russian troops continue large-scale attacks on Ukrainian-controlled areas in Kursk Oblast, even though there are no Ukrainian forces present in these settlements, leaving local residents perplexed about the rationale behind their actions.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The local population doesn't understand why they are being attacked [by the Russians – ed.], because [Ukrainian – ed.] troops are not even nearby. But the locals are suffering, they are forced to hide in basements for several hours, and sometimes spend half a day there."

Details: The spokesperson emphasises that the Ukrainian military is providing water, food and medicine to the residents of the Ukrainian-controlled territories of Kursk Oblast. In addition, Ukrainian forces are trying to restore the water and power supply, particularly with the help of generators.

"All of this falls on the shoulders of our military, as we comply with all the requirements of the international humanitarian law and provide the local population with everything they need," Mysnyk pointed out.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In its daily reports, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian warplanes have been launching missile and bomb attacks on Russian territory in Kursk Oblast.
  • On 16 September, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry requested the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to join the humanitarian response in the areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast, currently controlled by Ukrainian forces.
  • Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, described Ukraine's request for representatives from the UN and the ICRC to visit areas of Kursk Oblast currently under Ukrainian control as a provocation.
  • Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, commented on Russia's reaction to the possibility of the UN and ICRC arriving in Kursk Oblast. He believes that Russia is afraid that international observers will see the real situation in the region.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Kursk Oblast
Total of 142 combat clashes occur on battlefield while Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast continues
Ukraine's Kursk operation poses strategic dilemma for Putin – senior NATO official
Former Dutch Defence Minister: Kursk operation will be studied in military academies worldwide
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: