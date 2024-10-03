Russians bombard settlements in Kursk Oblast where no Ukrainian forces are present – military official

Russian forces are continuing to target settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where there are no Ukrainian troops, causing misunderstanding among the local population.

Source: Vadym Mysnyk, spokesman for the Siversk Operational Strategic Group, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Mysnyk noted that Russian troops continue large-scale attacks on Ukrainian-controlled areas in Kursk Oblast, even though there are no Ukrainian forces present in these settlements, leaving local residents perplexed about the rationale behind their actions.

Quote: "The local population doesn't understand why they are being attacked [by the Russians – ed.], because [Ukrainian – ed.] troops are not even nearby. But the locals are suffering, they are forced to hide in basements for several hours, and sometimes spend half a day there."

Details: The spokesperson emphasises that the Ukrainian military is providing water, food and medicine to the residents of the Ukrainian-controlled territories of Kursk Oblast. In addition, Ukrainian forces are trying to restore the water and power supply, particularly with the help of generators.

"All of this falls on the shoulders of our military, as we comply with all the requirements of the international humanitarian law and provide the local population with everything they need," Mysnyk pointed out.

Background:

In its daily reports, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian warplanes have been launching missile and bomb attacks on Russian territory in Kursk Oblast.

On 16 September, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry requested the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to join the humanitarian response in the areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast, currently controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, described Ukraine's request for representatives from the UN and the ICRC to visit areas of Kursk Oblast currently under Ukrainian control as a provocation.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, commented on Russia's reaction to the possibility of the UN and ICRC arriving in Kursk Oblast. He believes that Russia is afraid that international observers will see the real situation in the region.

