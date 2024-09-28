All Sections
Ukraine's Kursk operation poses strategic dilemma for Putin – senior NATO official

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 14:35
Kursk. Stock photo: Getty images

Admiral Robert Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, believes that the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast has created a strategic problem for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Bauer in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, Bauer noted that both sides are dealing with similar challenges, such as personnel shortages, the training of new recruits, and the need to secure additional resources and ammunition.

Bauer predicted that the Russians would likely attempt to launch an attack when the time was right, and Ukraine would consider the possibility of counterattacks.

The official noted that Kursk is an excellent example of where a counter-offensive was launched and where Ukraine launched an incursion. "For the first time since 1941, a foreign power is on Russian soil. That is a strategic problem for Russia. And it also presents operational problems for Russia because of the logistic lines that go through Kursk," the admiral stated.

At the same time, he noted that "there are a number of successes" for Ukraine due to the Kursk counter-offensive, although some things are not happening most likely as planned, as intended.

"Perhaps Ukraine expected more troops to be drawn away from Donbas into Kursk Oblast to solve the problem in Kursk. And that has not happened as much as probably everybody thought," Bauer said.

He also explained that the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast should be viewed in a layered manner, considering the strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

"If you look at the strategic level, Ukraine creates a strategic dilemma for Russia. When Putin says he defends the motherland, he is not successful because Ukraine is now in Russia. That's not good. So I think that is a smart move [by] Ukraine. Therefore, it led to a discussion in Russia about what we are going to do about this. Are we going to refocus from the Donbas to Kursk or not?" Bauer added.

He also stated that Russian forces are "slowly" making progress in Donbas "with heavy losses".

"[These aren’t] huge gains, but [they’re] gains. And Ukraine continues to defend itself very bravely and to the most extent very effectively," he said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur noted that the operation in Kursk Oblast could help Ukraine gain a better position for negotiations with Russia.
  • In his turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine has achieved "a lot" during the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

