Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring one man

Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Oblast Military Administration

Over the past day, Russians struck Sumy Oblast 107 times, injuring a resident of Velyka Pysarivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 210 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa hromadas were attacked."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with mortars, artillery and FPV drones (22 explosions). A local resident was injured as a result of the attacks, and a house was damaged.

Khotin hromada was attacked by a Russian aircraft launching guided aerial bombs, an FPV drone strike, and the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (9 explosions).

In Sumy hromada, the launch of a guided aerial bomb was recorded (1 explosion).

Advertisement:

The Russians attacked Yunakivka hromada with guided aerial bombs and artillery (26 explosions).

The Russians attacked Seredyna-Buda hromada with cannon artillery, mortars, FPV drones and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (28 explosions).

The Russians dropped explosive devices and carried out mortar shelling and FPV drone attacks on Bilopillia hromada (51 explosions).

The Russians attacked Esman hromada with FPV drones and mortar shelling (10 explosions).

In Krasnopillia hromada, attacks by FPV drones, the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs and mortar shelling were recorded (24 explosions).

Putyvl hromada was attacked by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

The Russians attacked Svesa hromada with artillery, MLRS and FPV drones (14 explosions).

The Russians dropped 13 mines on Shalyhyne hromada and attacked with an FPV drone.

The Russians dropped a VOG-type explosive device from a UAV and fired from cannon artillery at Myropillia hromada (5 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!