Norwegian defence minister announces €109m for Ukrainian F-16s during visit to Odesa

Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram has announced additional military support for Ukraine related to the maintenance and use of F-16 fighter jets during his visit to Odesa on 29-30 October.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Norwegian government

Details: The new Norwegian aid, worth up to NOK 1.3 billion (€109 million), will be disbursed as a grant through the US JUMPSTART mechanism. The funds will be used to purchase weapons and spare parts for the Ukrainian F-16s.

"With this contribution, Norway helps to improve Ukraine’s air defence, in cooperation with the other participants in the Air Force Capability Coalition," the Norwegian government said in a statement.

The Norwegian government reported that it would officially present this expenditure to the parliament by the end of autumn.

In addition, the Norwegian and Ukrainian defence ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on materiel cooperation. Gram said the agreement would help look for alternative solutions to support Ukraine with weapons other than those from Norwegian stockpiles.

The parties also agreed on Oslo's assistance in improving the Ukrainian medical service and rehabilitation centres for Ukrainian soldiers. The Norwegian government says the first stage involves counselling, training and mentoring in treatment and rehabilitation.

Background:

Earlier, reports indicated that Norway would provide Ukraine with a total of six F-16 fighter jets.

The Norwegian government also allocated almost €120 million for Romania to acquire a Patriot system in return for the one they had given to Ukraine.

