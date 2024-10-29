All Sections
Norway to fund 80 MW of power generation equipment for Ukraine

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 29 October 2024, 11:57
Norway to fund 80 MW of power generation equipment for Ukraine
Stock photo: Naftogaz

Ukraine will receive 80 MW of power-generating equipment thanks to funds provided by Norway, providing additional capacity for the Ukrainian power grid. 

Source: European Pravda; press service for Naftogaz Group, a Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company

Details: An agreement has already been signed under which a manufacturer will supply power-generating equipment that will provide 80 MW of additional capacity to the Ukrainian power grid using grant funds from the Norwegian government and with the organisational participation  of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) .

The company reports this will help provide additional electricity and heat generation for residents of "one of the oblasts" of Ukraine.

Background: It was announced in October that Norway, as part of its long-term support plan for Ukraine, had increased funding to NOK 3 billion (approximately US$274.2 million) to support the energy sector ahead of the approaching winter.

