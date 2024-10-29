All Sections
Norway to provide nearly €120 million for Patriot air defence system for Ukraine

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 29 October 2024, 16:22
Patriot system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Norway, along with other allies, is providing approximately €120 million for Romania to acquire a Patriot system in return for the one they have recently transferred to Ukraine.

Source: the Norwegian government press office, citing Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by European Pravda

Støre announced that Norway is allocating 1.4 billion Norwegian kroner – over €118 million – for a project in which allies finance the provision of another Patriot system to Ukraine from Romania. Germany and the United States are also participating in this initiative.

Quote: "Russian attacks continue relentlessly, and Ukraine needs more air defence to protect its civilian population. Air defence for Ukraine is a priority area for Norway, and I am very pleased that we can help Ukraine acquire a new Patriot system," Støre stated.

Earlier this year, Norway allocated 4 billion kroner to enhance Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, which included the purchase of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems, the acquisition of an IRIS-T battery, and repairs of existing air defence systems. 

Additionally, Norway has provided a NASAMS system, and its instructors have trained Ukrainian operators on how to use Western air defence systems.

Quote: "Norway and the West must increase support for Ukraine, and air defence is one of the most critical needs," said Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

He highlighted that strengthening air defence is essential for Ukraine’s ability to protect its military and military facilities, as well as to maintain normal living conditions for civilians in the rear.

The Romanian media additionally clarify the funds are not provided for a second Romanian Patriot system for Ukraine, but to repay the system that Romania has already handed over.

"The Ministry of National Defence welcomes Norway's initiative to support Romania's acquisition of the advanced Patriot air defence system," the Romanian Ministry of Defence said.

Background:

  • In early October, Ukraine received its first Patriot air defence system from Romania, following Bucharest’s decision in September to provide this support.
  • While NATO allies have collectively pledged seven air defence systems to Ukraine, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the delivery of some promised Patriot systems has been delayed.

