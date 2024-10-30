All Sections
Russians occupy Selydove – DeepState

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 October 2024, 23:25
Russians occupy Selydove – DeepState
Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap

Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map, noting that Russian troops have occupied three more settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState analytical project; General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy have occupied Selydove, Vyshneve, Zoriane, and also advanced near Novoukrainka, Novodmytrivka and Kurakhivka."

Details: Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces has reported that the Russians had attempted to break through Ukrainian defences on the Pokrovsk front, particularly in the vicinity of Selydove, but were repulsed.

