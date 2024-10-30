Certain areas of Pokrovsk to be blocked off for city defence

Russian forces are currently positioned 6.7 kilometres from Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and defensive fortifications are being constructed within the city.

Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, in a national 24/7 joint newscast and in comment to Suspilne Donbas

Quote: "The construction of defences has been ongoing since 2022, and a combat brigade is stationed in our city. In accordance with this defence plan, we are now establishing fortifications within the city. Residents are witnessing this, so we are urging them once again to evacuate as the city will be completely blocked off."

Details: Dobriak clarified to Suspilne Donbas that this does not entail a full blockade of Pokrovsk; specific sections will be restricted for entry and exit. Several defensive lines have already been constructed to partially block streets and residential districts.

He confirmed the city has no running water, though drinking water is available. Sixty per cent of Pokrovsk currently has power. The city still has several family doctors, a municipal hospital and the wounded are being transported to Dobropillia. Small shops, a market, postal services, and ATMs with cash handling services are still operational. The administrative service centre remains open.

There will be no central heating this season, and heating points are being prepared. However, local authorities are advising residents to evacuate before winter temperatures arrive.

