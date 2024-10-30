All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Certain areas of Pokrovsk to be blocked off for city defence

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 October 2024, 18:52
Certain areas of Pokrovsk to be blocked off for city defence
The stele of Pokrovsk district. Photo: Suspilne

Russian forces are currently positioned 6.7 kilometres from Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and defensive fortifications are being constructed within the city.

Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, in a national 24/7 joint newscast and in comment to Suspilne Donbas

Quote: "The construction of defences has been ongoing since 2022, and a combat brigade is stationed in our city. In accordance with this defence plan, we are now establishing fortifications within the city. Residents are witnessing this, so we are urging them once again to evacuate as the city will be completely blocked off."

Advertisement:

Details: Dobriak clarified to Suspilne Donbas that this does not entail a full blockade of Pokrovsk; specific sections will be restricted for entry and exit. Several defensive lines have already been constructed to partially block streets and residential districts.

He confirmed the city has no running water, though drinking water is available. Sixty per cent of Pokrovsk currently has power. The city still has several family doctors, a municipal hospital and the wounded are being transported to Dobropillia. Small shops, a market, postal services, and ATMs with cash handling services are still operational. The administrative service centre remains open.

There will be no central heating this season, and heating points are being prepared. However, local authorities are advising residents to evacuate before winter temperatures arrive.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians shell Kupiansk with artillery: woman and two police officers injured
Russians capture two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Ukraine's Security Service detains UN volunteer accused of spying on Pokrovsk front
RECENT NEWS
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
07:21
High-rise buildings damaged and people injured: aftermath of Russian nighttime strike on Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: