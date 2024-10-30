Russians strike Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: one man killed and six injured

Sign marking the entrance to the city of Kupiansk. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have fired Grad MLRS and have launched a guided aerial bomb strike on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: one person has been killed, and four civilians and two police officers injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Today, at around 16:00, Russians forces attacked the village of Kucherivka in Kupiansk district. As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old man was killed and another sustained shrapnel wounds and was taken to hospital."

Details: The police reported that the town of Kupiansk had also come under attack. Three police vehicles were damaged as a result of the Russian strike, injuring two police officers. A 57-year-old civilian woman was also injured, as well as two men aged 51 and 58.

The Oblast Administration added that the injured woman had been taken to a medical facility where she was receiving the necessary care.

Updated: Information has been added regarding one fatality and three injured individuals.

