All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians strike Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: one man killed and six injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 19:42
Russians strike Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: one man killed and six injured
Sign marking the entrance to the city of Kupiansk. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have fired Grad MLRS and have launched a guided aerial bomb strike on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: one person has been killed, and four civilians and two police officers injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Today, at around 16:00, Russians forces attacked the village of Kucherivka in Kupiansk district. As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old man was killed and another sustained shrapnel wounds and was taken to hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: The police reported that the town of Kupiansk had also come under attack. Three police vehicles were damaged as a result of the Russian strike, injuring two police officers. A 57-year-old civilian woman was also injured, as well as two men aged 51 and 58.

The Oblast Administration added that the injured woman had been taken to a medical facility where she was receiving the necessary care.

Updated: Information has been added regarding one fatality and three injured individuals.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

Zelenskyy announces increase in artillery supplies from international partners

Two reasons Ukrainians might experience up to 20 hours a day without power this winter – Politico

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Certain areas of Pokrovsk to be blocked off for city defence
Russians capture two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Ukraine's Security Service detains UN volunteer accused of spying on Pokrovsk front
RECENT NEWS
06:32
Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones in Kyiv
05:25
Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW
04:42
Air defence system operates in Kyiv Oblast
03:36
Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ
02:48
Australia to provide Ukraine with 14 military boats
01:43
Russia occupy Stepanivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
00:14
Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided bombs: explosions heard
21:49
Ukrainian police release video of Russian bomb strike on Kharkiv
21:26
Zelenskyy meets German foreign minister to discuss military support for Ukraine – photo, video
21:22
11,000 North Korean soldiers are already in Kursk Oblast – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: