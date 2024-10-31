All Sections
Tetyana Oliynyk, Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 31 October 2024, 06:40
Russian guided aerial bomb hits apartment building in Kharkiv, 34 people injured, 2 killed – photos, video
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

Russian troops struck the third floor of an apartment building in Kharkiv on the evening of 30 October. An 12-year-old boy and another person have been killed and a total of 34  people injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said the Russians had struck the Saltivskyi District of Kharkiv. The attack damaged a third floor of an apartment building. 

Preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties, including those trapped under the rubble.

Syniehubov later reported that a fire had broken out at the site of the attack. The building's entryway has been almost completely destroyed.  

There are people trapped on the upper floors of the stairwell. Two of the casualties were seriously injured – an 12-year-old child and a 22-year-old man.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a video from the site of the attack.

"Sadly, there are victims, including children. There may still be people underneath the rubble. All necessary services are working at the scene. Every day, partners can see what is going on. In these circumstances, each delay in their decisions means there are dozens, if not hundreds, of Russian bombs like this against Ukraine. Their decisions impact the lives of our citizens. This is why we must work together to stop Russia with all the force we can muster," Zelenskyy wrote.

Syniehubov later stated that 14 people had been hurt, with at least three of them trapped under the rubble – preliminary reports indicate that these include a woman and a child. 

 
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram
 
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram
 
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

At 00:17, Terekhov reported that 24 people had been injured.

At 00:47, Syniehubov wrote that one child had died. Despite the medical team’s efforts, they were unable to revive the boy. 

29 people were injured.

ФОТО ЗІ СТОРІНКИ СИНЄГУБОВА
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Viktor Zabashta, the director of the oblast emergency medical centre, reported to Suspilne that the child who died following the Russian strike on a building in Kharkiv was found under the rubble with severe head injuries, fractures and no signs of life. Resuscitation attempts continued for 40 minutes. The child was approximately 14-15 years old.

The Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office added that the boy was pulled out from under the rubble at around 23:50.

At 06:40, Synuehubov said that 34 people were now reportedly injured.

One child was killed. Rescue workers also uncovered body parts from under the rubble. An examination to identify bodies will be conducted. The death toll rose to two.

Kharkivwar
