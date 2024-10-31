All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 31 October 2024, 21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
Explosion in the sky. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck a civilian facility in the city of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on 31 October  with guided aerial bombs (KABs), injuring two men, aged 39 and 65, who were working as security guards at the facility.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi Military Administration 

Details: Zadorenko reported that both the injured men worked as security guards. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "The 39-year-old sustained upper body injuries from glass fragments, while the 65-year-old had an acute stress reaction."

Details: Firefighters from the State Emergency Service are working to extinguish the resulting fire. Syniehubov added that three other people had sustained severe stress reactions and were being provided assistance by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

Another KAB strike was also reported on the outskirts of Kharkiv, as Syniehubov reported.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivKharkiv OblastRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
Kharkiv
Search and rescue operations in high-rise building in Kharkiv completed: three killed, 36 injured – photos
Director of Russian company that helped Moscow launch spy satellites detained in Kharkiv – video, photos
Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video
RECENT NEWS
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:08
Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight
04:54
ISW says Russian drone operations may slow down
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: