Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two

Russian forces struck a civilian facility in the city of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on 31 October with guided aerial bombs (KABs), injuring two men, aged 39 and 65, who were working as security guards at the facility.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi Military Administration

Details: Zadorenko reported that both the injured men worked as security guards.

Quote: "The 39-year-old sustained upper body injuries from glass fragments, while the 65-year-old had an acute stress reaction."

Details: Firefighters from the State Emergency Service are working to extinguish the resulting fire. Syniehubov added that three other people had sustained severe stress reactions and were being provided assistance by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

Another KAB strike was also reported on the outskirts of Kharkiv, as Syniehubov reported.

