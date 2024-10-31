All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Director of Russian company that helped Moscow launch spy satellites detained in Kharkiv – video, photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 31 October 2024, 18:11
Director of Russian company that helped Moscow launch spy satellites detained in Kharkiv – video, photos
The Russian asset in question. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukrainian law enforcement

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the cyber police have detained a Russian asset working for Russia's Aerospace Forces in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Source: SSU; Ukraine's National Police; Prosecutor General's Office

Details: The suspect, a 47-year-old resident of Kharkiv, is the CEO of a Russian company in Volgograd that is engaged in the configuration of the Kondor-FKA and Obzor-R spy satellites.

Advertisement:

The Russians use these space systems to detect the current geolocation of Ukrainian forces, adjust fire and conduct reconnaissance, SSU noted.

In order to calibrate and adjust the Russian satellites, the suspect established agreements with Roscosmos, the Russian state corporation overseeing space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research.

Advertisement:

While remaining in Kharkiv during 2023-2024, the suspect remotely installed, calibrated, and adjusted specialised radar equipment for the Russian Aerospace Forces, collaborating with other Russian institutions.

Under the terms of the signed agreement, the defendant instructed the transfer of his company's testing facility to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The contractor signed all the necessary documents via email and gave instructions to his subordinates in Russia via messenger chats.

The investigation also revealed that before the outbreak of the full-scale war, the suspect had been living in Russia for a long time and even became a participant in a programme for resettlement to Russia.

 
Certificate of a participant in the state programme to assist voluntary resettlement to the Russian Federation of compatriots residing abroad
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Ukrainian law enforcement documented the subversive activities of the offender and detained him at his home in Kharkiv.

The police, with support from the TOR and BPOP special forces, conducted 14 authorised searches at the homes of the suspect and his potential accomplices in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Law enforcement officials seized documents, seals, computer equipment, electronic storage devices, and cash in foreign currency, particularly Russian roubles, amounting to approximately UAH 11 million [approx. US$266,000].

 
The seized money
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

During the searches, the law enforcement officers seized the man's Russian passport.

 
The asset’s Russian passport
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

The suspect has been remanded in custody without the right to be released on bail.

Support UP or become our patron!

KharkivState Security Service of Ukrainepolice
Advertisement:

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

All News
Kharkiv
Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video
Russian strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: 2 killed, 36 wounded – video
Russian guided aerial bomb hits apartment building in Kharkiv, 34 people injured, 2 killed – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
07:21
High-rise buildings damaged and people injured: aftermath of Russian nighttime strike on Kharkiv
06:32
Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones in Kyiv
05:25
Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: