Search and rescue operations in high-rise building in Kharkiv completed: three killed, 36 injured – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 31 October 2024, 19:11
Rescue workers liquidating the consequences of the attack. Photo: SES

Rescue workers have completed rescue work and have cleared the rubble in a nine-storey building that was attacked by Russian troops on the evening of 30 October. The attack killed three people, including teenagers aged 13 and 15.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "As a result of the enemy strike, three people have been killed, including two children, and 36 others were injured."

A site of the strike
Photo: SES

Details: It is noted that fire-and-rescue workers from the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Ivano-Frankivsk fire stations of the SES as well as SES Special Rapid Response Centre no. 2 were involved in dealing with the aftermath.

 
Rescue workers liquidating the consequences of the attack
 Photo: SES

In addition, SES psychologists worked at the scene and provided assistance to 32 people.

Background:

