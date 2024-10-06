ISW assesses whether financial encouragement could affect Russia's mobilisation rates

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) point out that the increase in financial incentives by the Russian authorities is unlikely to have a significant impact on overcoming the constraints on mobilisation.

Source: ISW

Details: The Russian government plans to allocate RUB 90 billion (US$948 million) for one-time payments to those signing military contracts with its Ministry of Defence (MoD) from 2025 to 2027. This indicates that the Kremlin intends to continue relying on crypto-mobilisation efforts to meet its manpower needs in the war against Ukraine, as long as this system remains functional.

Currently, the Russian government offers a one-time payment of RUB 400,000 (US$4,200) for signing military contracts, with some regional governments offering over a million roubles, suggesting the Kremlin aims to recruit 225,000 new personnel during this period. However, this target may not hold as recruitment rates have steadily increased since 2022. Recently, Russian authorities have significantly boosted financial incentives, especially one-time payments for military contracts, and the Kremlin's RUB 90 billion allocation may be intended to further increase these payments between 2025 and 2027.

Despite these efforts, there are concerns that current recruitment campaigns are yielding diminishing returns. The substantial rise in financial incentives reflects the inadequacy of existing recruitment measures to maintain the flow of new forces needed to sustain the military’s offensive operations in Ukraine.

ISW estimates that there are medium- and long-term limits to the number of recruits that Russia's ongoing crypto-mobilisation campaign can attract, and that increased financial incentives are unlikely to have a significant impact on overcoming these limits.

The report points out that Russian leader Vladimir Putin remains committed to the current crypto-mobilisation campaign to avoid announcing another widely unpopular partial conscription of reservists, although he retains the option of announcing another call-up, as he did in the autumn of 2022.

Putin and the Russian military leadership are unwilling to reduce the intensity of combat operations in Ukraine, seeing the need to maintain strategic initiative across the battlefield. It remains unclear, however, whether Putin will resort to another round of mobilisation if faced with a crisis similar to or worse than the one in autumn 2022.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 5 October:

