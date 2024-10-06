All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two people killed, eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 08:28
Two people killed, eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
Russian attacks left two people dead and eight more injured on 5 October. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Two civilians were killed and eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 5 October.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians killed one person in each of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka and Toretsk.

Advertisement:

Eight more people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, in particular five in Kostiantynivka, two in Selydove and one in Velyka Novosilka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Donetsk Oblast
2 people killed and 6 injured in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine may be forced to retreat from Pokrovsk – Estonian Defence Intelligence
Russian troops are 7 kilometres from Pokrovsk – City Military Administration
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: