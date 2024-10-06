Two people killed, eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
Sunday, 6 October 2024, 08:28
Two civilians were killed and eight more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 5 October.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians killed one person in each of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka and Toretsk.
Advertisement:
Eight more people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, in particular five in Kostiantynivka, two in Selydove and one in Velyka Novosilka.
Support UP or become our patron!