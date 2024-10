Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence was responding to the Russian airborne assets in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An air-raid warning is still in place. Please everyone stay in shelters.

Advertisement:

Air defence is responding in the oblast."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast after 22:00 on 6 October.

Air defences were responding to Russian drones in the oblast at 23:27.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!