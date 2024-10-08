All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks to US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman about Ramstein meeting and implementation of Ukraine's Victory Plan

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 October 2024, 09:49
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Charles Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has said that he has had a telephone conversation with General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, during which they discussed the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format and the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Oleksandr Syrskyi: "I thanked General Charles Brown for the strong military and political support of Ukraine by the United States, as well as for a number of joint activities to develop the capabilities of the Ukrainian defence forces.

I have briefed him about the current security situation in Ukraine and the critical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons, military equipment and ammunition. We discussed ways to implement the military component of the [Ukraineʼs] Victory Plan... and the next steps in the implementation of joint projects."

Details: Oleksandr Syrskyi says they also discussed "views and approaches" in preparation for the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, which will be held on 12 October at the level of the heads of state of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Oleksandr Syrskyi says General Brown assured him of "full support for the Ukrainian defence forces and continued practical assistance" to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Oleksandr SyrskyiUSARamstein
