Ukrainian forces will extend duration of basic military training

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 September 2024, 16:36
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has announced that a project to extend the duration of basic combined weapons training will be launched in October or November of this year.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Details: Syrskyi said he had convened a meeting focusing on quality training for soldiers which was attended by the heads of Ukrainian military administration bodies involved in training, commanders of combat brigades, and heads of training centres.

Quote: "We discussed the problems affecting the quality of training for military personnel and worked out ways of solving them. We analysed the areas for improvement in [our] training programmes.

Instructors play a key role in ensuring the quality of training. As a result, we are focusing heavily on recruiting dedicated instructors with combat experience. We are also exploring the idea of establishing a School of Instructors, which will be the primary and sole source of properly trained instructors.

We're working to extend the duration of basic combined arms training. A project to address this will be launched in October or November of this year.

We continue to work on improving the quality of training for military personnel at training centres."

Background:

  • Basic military training will replace military service for Ukrainian citizens beginning 1 September 2025 and will need to be undergone by all men between the ages of 18 and 24, i.e. those who are not yet subject to mobilisation. Women can participate if they wish.
  • The duration of basic military training during martial law is three months. One month will be dedicated to basic combined arms training, followed by two months of professional training.
  • Basic combined weapons training will be delivered at higher education institutions and military training facilities, and its inclusion in the curriculum as a separate discipline will be mandatory.

Oleksandr Syrskyiarmy
