White House explains how Biden will support Ukraine for the rest of his term in office

The current US President Joe Biden has pledged to spend all the money he has left to support Ukraine while he is in office.

Source: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council, as quoted by Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: This is about US$6 billion.

Quote: "The president has pledged to spend every dollar we have in support of Ukraine for as long as he is in office."

Details: Kirby also noted that "there has to be a balance in this case, so that the Pentagon has time to replenish the stockpile instead of what the United States is giving to Ukraine."

Quote: "But Biden's plan is to spend as much of that budget as possible."

Background: The Biden administration plans to use up the entire balance of funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine by the day of Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2025.

