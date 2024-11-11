All Sections
White House explains how Biden will support Ukraine for the rest of his term in office

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 November 2024, 01:30
John Kirby. Stock photo: Getty Images

The current US President Joe Biden has pledged to spend all the money he has left to support Ukraine while he is in office.

Source: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council, as quoted by Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: This is about US$6 billion.

Quote: "The president has pledged to spend every dollar we have in support of Ukraine for as long as he is in office."

Details: Kirby also noted that "there has to be a balance in this case, so that the Pentagon has time to replenish the stockpile instead of what the United States is giving to Ukraine."

Quote: "But Biden's plan is to spend as much of that budget as possible."

Background: The Biden administration plans to use up the entire balance of funds allocated for military aid to Ukraine by the day of Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2025.

