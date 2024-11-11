All Sections
Russians conduct over half of their attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 11 November 2024, 08:24
An MLRS launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 160 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 83 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhiv fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 November

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched six assaults near the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted three attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian assault actions near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked six times, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekiivka, Terny, Torske and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders held back the Russian offensive, where one attack was stopped near the village of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, three clashes occurred near the settlements of Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched 16 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 35 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Selydove, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Petrivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 48 Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Illinka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Dalnie and Katerynivka. The Russians tried to advance most actively near Antonivka and Illinka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians, actively using assault and bomber aircraft, conducted 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Trudove, Kostiantynopil, Uspenivka and Makarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka twice but were repelled, suffering heavy losses.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions, but they failed to achieve success.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 26 airstrikes in the past day, dropping 48 guided bombs.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue inflicting significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

Armed ForceswarUkraineRussia
