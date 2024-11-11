All Sections
About ten Russian drones destroyed on approach to Kyiv

Iryna BalachukMonday, 11 November 2024, 09:46
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians launched attack drones on Kyiv overnight, and the Ukrainian defence forces destroyed about ten drones near the capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko: "During the night of 10-11 November, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to Russian attack drones. The defence forces detected and destroyed up to a dozen drones in various ways (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)."

Details: Popko said that no damage had been recorded in the capital, and no one asked for medical assistance as a result of the UAV attack.

Background: On Sunday evening, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones from the north and south.

