About ten Russian drones destroyed on approach to Kyiv
The Russians launched attack drones on Kyiv overnight, and the Ukrainian defence forces destroyed about ten drones near the capital.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram
Quote from Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko: "During the night of 10-11 November, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to Russian attack drones. The defence forces detected and destroyed up to a dozen drones in various ways (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)."
Details: Popko said that no damage had been recorded in the capital, and no one asked for medical assistance as a result of the UAV attack.
Background: On Sunday evening, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones from the north and south.
