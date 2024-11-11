All Sections
Russian nighttime attack: Ukrainian forces down 39 drones and two missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 11 November 2024, 09:53
Statistics of downed Russian targets on the night of 10-11 November. Photo: Air Force

Russia fired two air-to-surface missiles and 74 drones on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 November, while air defence destroyed both missiles and 39 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on social media

Details: The Russians attacked Ukraine on the night of 10-11 November with two Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles launched from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 74 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol and Bryansk (starting at 20:00 on 10 November).

As of 09:30, it was confirmed that two Kh-59/69 missiles and 39 Russian UAVs had been downed in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A total of 30 drones had disappeared from radar in different regions of Ukraine, and another 3 Russian UAVs left Ukrainian airspace, heading towards Belarus and the temporarily occupied territories.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and defence forces.

