Defence Intelligence of Ukraine says Russia deploys decoy drones with foreign-made details against Ukraine – photo

Over the course of October 2024, Russia launched more than 2,000 drones against Ukraine, with Ukrainian intelligence estimating that about half of these drones were decoys or fake targets that Russia used to distract and overwhelm Ukrainian air defences.

Quote: "Parodiia (Parody) is one of the most widely used decoy drones that the aggressor is widely deploying in air attacks.

Two such drones crashed in Moldova on 10 November 2024."

Details: These drones do not have strike capabilities and are much smaller and cheaper than the Shahed-136/Geran-2 drones Russia uses in airstrikes on Ukraine. However, the Luneberg lens used in their construction means that they mimic these larger attack drones as far as Ukrainian radar systems are concerned.

Drone with foreign-made details. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The use of these lenses means that Russia is not capable of manufacturing even these decoy drones on its own, DIU noted.

Parodiia’s flight controller module contains components manufactured by firms from China (Ebyte, Jiashan Jinchang Electron and Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology), the USA (Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor and InvenSense), Switzerland (STMicroelectronics) and Taiwan (SONiX Technology).

Background: In October, Yurii Ihnat, Acting Head of Communications for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force Command, said that in addition to Shahed drones, Russia was increasingly using a new type of drone, which are often affected by Ukrainian electronic warfare systems and crash to the ground without causing harm.

