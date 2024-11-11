Ukraine signs weapons purchase agreements with Denmark worth €535 million

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Strategic Industries have signed a series of implementation agreements with Denmark's Ministry of Defence totalling around €535 million.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The documents finalise the agreements outlined in the Letter of Intent, which was signed at the end of September in Kyiv. They authorise a number of purchases from Ukrainian defence industries worth around €535 million. The governments of Denmark and Sweden provide money, as does interest from frozen Russian assets."

Details: According to reports, these agreements fully describe the projects, as well as the date of financing and weapon supply.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Ukraine provided Denmark with "comprehensive information on manufacturers, weapons effectiveness, production capabilities, and compliance with anti-corruption standards."

Hlib Kanievskyi, director of the Procurement Policy Department, says that as a result of these agreements, Ukrainian weapons and equipment manufacturers (both public and private) will supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with self-propelled artillery systems, attack drones, anti-tank weapons, and missile weapons.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Ukraine has already received €50 million through the "Danish model," which allows for direct funding of manufacturers. These funds were used to support the manufacturing of Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Background:

In June, Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on the procurement of armament and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers by Denmark, which was the first country to take such a step.

On Monday, 28 October, the Swedish government announced its decision to allocate €63 million in support to Ukraine as part of previous military aid packages. The new financial contribution will include €20 million to support Ukraine's industrial base.

