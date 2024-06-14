All Sections
Denmark signs memorandum of understanding on arms purchase from Ukrainian manufacturers

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 14 June 2024, 13:33
Photo: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Ukraine and Denmark have signed a memorandum of understanding on the procurement of armament and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers by Denmark.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 13 June within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group), Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov held a meeting with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen.

As a result, the memorandum of understanding on armament and equipment procurement from Ukrainian manufacturers was signed with the participation of Umierov and Serhii Boiev, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

"This is a big step since Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country to invest its funds into armament production in the territory of Ukraine. This is confirmation that the Ukrainian defence industry is ready for cooperation at the international level and is capable of corresponding to the highest standards," Umierov noted.

"This document is important because both sides have reached an agreement regarding the financing procedure. So further on, this process will be carried out faster.

Moreover, this mechanism can also be implemented within similar agreements with our other partners. We are grateful to the Danish government for its consistent support and constructive dialogue, which shows real results," Boiev said.

Back in April, it was reported that Denmark had allocated DKK 200 million (US$28.5 million) for procurement from Ukrainian armament and military equipment manufacturers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In May, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, reported that currently two Western countries, Denmark and Canada, have agreed to fund the production of weapons by the Ukrainian defence industry.

