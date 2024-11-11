Russian troops are intensifying their assaults on Ukrainian military positions in Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, from the north, south, and east.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "The enemy continues to carry out their large-scale strategy to encircle the city from the flanks. As previously stated, the Russians, mounting greater pressure on new directions, are attempting to reach the logistical paths of the Defence Forces, and this process is just gaining momentum. The Muscovites are currently attacking Ukrainian military positions from the north, south, and east.

Their goal is to bypass the city from the flanks and control the N15 Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk route, which is crucial for hampering any movement.

The movement from the south is conducted on the Yasna Poliana-Maksymivka-Trudove route, where despite persistent pressure and losses, the Russians are making progress. About 10 kilometres remain between the [Ukrainian] defences and the highway, and the fortifications in this area left much to be desired. From the north, the Russians concentrated their efforts on the settlement of Sontsivka, making many attempts to infiltrate the village, but the Defence Forces were able to kill the infantry."

Details: Analysts also reported that the Russians "push through to the eastern outskirts of the city [of Kurakhove] and also try to build up [forces] and gain a foothold."

At the same time, an unfavourable situation develops in the vicinity of the settlements of Antonivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka.

"We must reiterate that ‘lies will ruin us all,' yet even in attracting greater resources to the vicinity of Kurakhove, concerns remain about the reasoning behind the deployment. Taking into account the enemy’s activity, it is only a matter of time before Kurakhove is lost. And if we still do not take control of the problem with the flanks, it will quickly turn into another catastrophe," analysts write.

Background:

Earlier on Monday, the press officer of the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine working in the city and the source of Ukrainska Pravda on the Kurakhove front reported that the Russian army came close to Kurakhove and even making occasional incursions with military equipment.

However, the city is entirely under the control of Ukraine's defence forces, specifically the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade.

