All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's defence forces repel 5 Russian attacks on Novoivanivka in Kursk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 12 November 2024, 01:14
Ukraine's defence forces repel 5 Russian attacks on Novoivanivka in Kursk Oblast
A map of the DeepState project.

The DeepState project analysts report that Ukraine’s defence forces repelled five Russian attacks on Novoivanivka in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 12 November. 

Source: DeepState analytical project

Quote: "It was an extremely challenging day near the village of Novoivanivka, where the enemy attempted five assaults on the village and its surroundings. 

Advertisement:

In total, 29 pieces of military equipment were deployed: seven units for each of the first three assaults and four units for each of the last two."

Details: The DeepState report states that Ukrainian defenders destroyed at least 18 out of the 29 Russian military units. 

It also mentions that during the clashes, the number of Russian casualties may have reached up to 300 killed and wounded.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk OblastArmed Forceswar
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian forces neutralise Russian assault battalion in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Putin wants to reclaim territories in Kursk Oblast from Ukrainians before Trump's inauguration
Zelenskyy: Our troops are holding back 50,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: