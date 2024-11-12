Ukraine's defence forces repel 5 Russian attacks on Novoivanivka in Kursk Oblast

The DeepState project analysts report that Ukraine’s defence forces repelled five Russian attacks on Novoivanivka in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 12 November.

Quote: "It was an extremely challenging day near the village of Novoivanivka, where the enemy attempted five assaults on the village and its surroundings.

In total, 29 pieces of military equipment were deployed: seven units for each of the first three assaults and four units for each of the last two."

Details: The DeepState report states that Ukrainian defenders destroyed at least 18 out of the 29 Russian military units.

It also mentions that during the clashes, the number of Russian casualties may have reached up to 300 killed and wounded.

