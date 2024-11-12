All Sections
Ukrainians turn on sound of air-raid warning and chant slogans during Navalnaya's speech in Lisbon – videos

Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 19:04
Navalnaya's speech in Lisbon. Screenshot: video posted by Khrystyna Zhuk on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian activists have turned on the sound of an air-raid warning and chanted "Stop Russia" during a speech by Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian politician Alexei Navalny, at the Web Summit 2024 conference in Lisbon.

Source: Marketer and blogger Khrystyna Zhuk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Zhuk called on Ukrainians to join the flash mob during Navalnaya's speech, and the founder of the Air Alert project suggested using a sound signal from the Test Region in the app during the campaign.

As a result, at 12:15, air-raid warnings sounded on the phones of all those present who had selected the appropriate option in the app.

The blogger posted two videos from the event, and in one of them, the air-raid warning can be heard during Navalnaya's speech.

In the other video, activists shout, "Stop Russia" and "Stop the War". Zhuk said that Navalnaya's speech was disrupted.

"A Ukrainian woman took the stage, and our voice was heard. Citizens of the 404 country [Russia – ed.] should know that this is what they should expect anywhere in the world," she said.

The Ukrainian protest took place during Navalnaya's first speech at 12:10-12:30, and the conference organisers also planned to have another speech by the Russian.

The organisers stated that they had invited Navalnaya because, in their opinion, she was "a powerful voice for democracy and human rights".

The official pages of the conference did not comment on this event.

Navalnaya also did not react to the Ukrainians' actions. Her last post on X was dedicated to the unveiling of a memorial in her husband's honour in front of the Russian embassy in Lisbon.

Previously: 

  • On 19 February, Yulia Navalnaya took part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
  • The same month, current US President Joe Biden met with Yulia Navalnaya and her daughter Dasha in San Francisco.

