Russians try to break through Ukrainian defence on Kursk bridgehead 20 times – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 162 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Russian forces have launched 20 unsuccessful assaults and dropped guided aerial bombs on their own territory in Kursk Oblast, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 November

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 17 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian assault near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked six times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the village of Verkhniokamianske.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, sometimes supported by aircraft, launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 28 Russian offensive and assault actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Pustynka and Novooleksiivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 47 Russian attacks. The Russians most actively tried to advance near the settlements of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Dalnie and Antonivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched 15 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Trudove, Maksymivka, Makarivka, Rivnopil and Novodarivka. They actively used assault and bomber aircraft in this area.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times but were met with a strong response and sustained losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian attacks there. The Russians also continue to bombard its own territory. According to the available information, they conducted 24 airstrikes using 34 guided aerial bombs over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

