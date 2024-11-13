Kharkiv mayor reports two strikes on city: four people injured

The scene of the Russian drone strike in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district on 12 November. Photo: National Police in Kharkiv Oblast on Telegram

Russian forces have targeted Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district with UAVs, injuring four people. The attack damaged windows in a shopping centre, two dozen cars parked outside it, and a residential building.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "Enemy UAV strike in the Saltivskyi district. The attack took place near a shopping centre. Cars parked outside it and the building's windows were damaged."

Details: Terekhov added that the emergency services had arrived at the scene of the strike.

A few minutes later, the mayor said that more than 20 parked cars and the overhead wiring for trolleybuses had been damaged.



Update: The mayor reported another airstrike on the city at 12:30.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, clarified that the casualties are three women and one man.

Quote: "Two people, a 74-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, sustained shrapnel wounds and have been taken to hospital. A woman of 84 was taken to hospital with a hypertensive crisis, and a 53-year-old woman has been diagnosed with an acute stress reaction."

