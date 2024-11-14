All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv with guided bombs

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 14 November 2024, 04:27
Russians attack Kharkiv with guided bombs
Hero city Kharkiv. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of 13-14 November.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Be careful as the enemy is launching guided bombs at the city and surrounding areas."

Details: At 03:30, the Air Force warned of Russian tactical aircraft activity in the country's east and the threat of aerial weapon strikes targeting frontline oblasts.

