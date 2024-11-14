Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day

Ukrainian soldiers launching artillery. Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,690 soldiers killed and wounded, 64 artillery systems, 51 armoured combat vehicles and 19 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 716,070 (+1,690) military personnel;

9,319 (+19) tanks;

18,947 (+51) armoured combat vehicles;

20,472 (+64) artillery systems;

1,252 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

997 (+1) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,852 (+54) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,640 (+4) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

29,090 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,629 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!