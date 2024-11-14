All Sections
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 14 November 2024, 08:00
Ukrainian soldiers launching artillery. Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,690 soldiers killed and wounded, 64 artillery systems, 51 armoured combat vehicles and 19 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 716,070 (+1,690) military personnel;
  • 9,319 (+19) tanks;
  • 18,947 (+51) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,472 (+64) artillery systems;
  • 1,252 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 997 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,852 (+54) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,640 (+4) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 29,090 (+124) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,629 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

