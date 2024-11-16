All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 02:10
Russians occupy Maksymivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project have reported that the Russians have occupied Maksymivka in Donetsk Oblast on 15 November.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Maksymivka."

Details: DeepState also noted that the Russians have advanced near the settlements of Berestove, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Novooleksiivka, Novoselydivka, Yelyzavetivka, Rivnopil, Sotnytskyi Kozachok and Nova Illinka.

For reference: The village of Maksymivka, part of the Vuhledar hromada in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, held the status of a small town until 2011. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

According to the 2001 census, the population of the village was 793 people.

