Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with drones, damaging critical infrastructure

The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with drones on the night of 15-16 November, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Early reports from Fedorov indicate that no casualties have been reported.

The blast wave caused damage to retail units and road surfaces.

