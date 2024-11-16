Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia – media

Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 15-16 November.

Source: Suspilne Zaporizhzhia, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions had rocked Zaporizhzhia.

The sounds of explosions were heard at 03:41, after which an air-raid warning was issued in the city and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote from Fedorov: "There is a threat of attack drones in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other oblasts of Ukraine, where air-raid warnings have been issued."

Update: After 04:00, more explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia.

