Elon Musk mocks Zelenskyy's insistence that Ukraine cannot be forced to "sit and listen"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 November 2024, 21:20
Elon Musk mocks Zelenskyy's insistence that Ukraine cannot be forced to sit and listen
Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

American billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, has ridiculed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine is an independent country that cannot be forced to "sit and listen" at the negotiating table.

Source: Musk on X (Twitter)

Details: Musk reposted a modified quote from an interview Zelenskyy gave to Ukrainian Radio. The repost read as follows: "The US cannot force us to ‘sit and listen’ at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."

Advertisement:

The billionaire also attached a link to an article from 2021 – updated in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion – about how Zelenskyy was a comedian with no political experience who had become a military leader.

Advertisement:

Previously: When asked during an interview with Ukrainian Radio whether Trump had demanded that Ukraine participate in negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy replied:  "We are an independent country. And we have proved during this war – our people as much as I personally in conversations with the US, and Trump, and Biden, and European leaders – that with us, the ‘sit down and listen’ approach does not work."

Background:

  • Elon Musk played a key role in Donald Trump's presidential election campaign, investing tens of millions of dollars in it and promoting Trump on his social media platform.
  • Trump made it clear that he would reward Musk for his support, pledging in a September speech to create a government efficiency commission headed by Musk if he won the election.
  • Later, it became known that the billionaire had taken part in a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • On 13 November, Trump's transition team announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would head the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) under the new Trump administration.
  • On 15 November, it was reported that Musk had met with Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, to "defuse tensions" between Iran and the United States.

