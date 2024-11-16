Elon Musk mocks Zelenskyy's insistence that Ukraine cannot be forced to "sit and listen"

American billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, has ridiculed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine is an independent country that cannot be forced to "sit and listen" at the negotiating table.

Source: Musk on X (Twitter)

Details: Musk reposted a modified quote from an interview Zelenskyy gave to Ukrainian Radio. The repost read as follows: "The US cannot force us to ‘sit and listen’ at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."

His sense of humor is amazing 😂https://t.co/4BL4rTXaZS https://t.co/pacq5vNkza — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

The billionaire also attached a link to an article from 2021 – updated in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion – about how Zelenskyy was a comedian with no political experience who had become a military leader.

Previously: When asked during an interview with Ukrainian Radio whether Trump had demanded that Ukraine participate in negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy replied: "We are an independent country. And we have proved during this war – our people as much as I personally in conversations with the US, and Trump, and Biden, and European leaders – that with us, the ‘sit down and listen’ approach does not work."

Background:

Elon Musk played a key role in Donald Trump's presidential election campaign, investing tens of millions of dollars in it and promoting Trump on his social media platform.

Trump made it clear that he would reward Musk for his support, pledging in a September speech to create a government efficiency commission headed by Musk if he won the election.

Later, it became known that the billionaire had taken part in a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 13 November, Trump's transition team announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would head the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) under the new Trump administration.

On 15 November, it was reported that Musk had met with Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, to "defuse tensions" between Iran and the United States.

