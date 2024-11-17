Zelenskyy on Russia's morning attack: The answer to those seeking to appease Putin through calls

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Sunday's massive Russian attack on Ukraine as the answer to everyone who was attempting to achieve something through calls and efforts to appease Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today marked one of the largest and most dangerous Russian attacks in the entire war. Two hundred and ten drones and missiles launched simultaneously – including hypersonic and aeroballistic ones. Fortunately, most of the targets were intercepted. Russia aimed for energy and critical infrastructure.

And this is the answer to all those who wanted to achieve something with Putin through conversations, phone calls, hugs – appeasement. Today, this ‘dove of peace’ sent us yet another barrage of Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles. That’s his diplomacy. His language is treachery."

Details: Zelenskyy highlighted that during the repulsion of the large-scale Russian attack, "Patriot systems performed brilliantly today. The F-16s also showed their worth intercepting missiles."

Quote: "Special thanks to all our partners who help us with air defence systems and missiles. This is truly a global effort. Every time such Russian strikes take place, we see how important it is that our partners do not leave Patriots and other systems in warehouses somewhere, but transfer them to exactly those people who can protect lives and need them. We still haven’t received all the systems we need from our partners. But we’re continuing to work on that. Once we have what’s needed, repelling these attacks will be even more comprehensive."

Zelenskyy added that recovery efforts are ongoing in four oblasts. Over a million people were cut off from electricity this morning, but now that number has been significantly reduced.

"We will definitely respond to the occupier. And we must withstand the pressure now. Any pressure. Any strikes. So that next year, we can achieve our goal. So that we achieve peace," the president said.

