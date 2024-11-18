Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar

The Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 11 drones on the night of 17-18 November. Air defence forces shot down eight UAVs.

Source: Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 17-18 November 2024 (from 19:30 on 17 November), the enemy attacked Sumy Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast and an Kh-59 air-to-surface missile from the airspace of Kursk Oblast, Russia. The enemy also launched 11 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from Kursk Oblast."

Details: Eight attack drones were reportedly shot down by air defences in Poltava, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy oblasts. Three UAVs had disappeared from radar.

