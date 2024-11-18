All Sections
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 18 November 2024, 08:45
Photo: Air Force infographic

The Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 11 drones on the night of 17-18 November. Air defence forces shot down eight UAVs.

Source: Air Force 

Quote: "On the night of 17-18 November 2024 (from 19:30 on 17 November), the enemy attacked Sumy Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast and an Kh-59 air-to-surface missile from the airspace of Kursk Oblast, Russia. The enemy also launched 11 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from Kursk Oblast."

Details: Eight attack drones were reportedly shot down by air defences in Poltava, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy oblasts. Three UAVs had disappeared from radar. 

air defencewardronesmissile strike
