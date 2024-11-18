Resistance sabotages railway near Mariupol, where tracks to Russia are being laid

Resistance forces have sabotaged a railway line near the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, resulting in a collision between two locomotives on a section the Russians are attempting to link to Russia.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram; Telegram channel Mariupol Resistance

Quote: "Guerrillas have damaged the railway track in the area of the stretch between the Kalchyk and Malovodne stations in the north of the Mariupol district. This resulted in a collision between two locomotives and damage to power lines."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians reportedly began laying railway tracks near the village of Malovodne this May.

In this settlement, the Russians sought to connect the new Russian railway line with the Ukrainian Mariupol-Volnovakha railway line.

Support UP or become our patron!