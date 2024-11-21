All Sections
Putin claims Russia will warn Ukrainians before using medium-range missiles in future

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 November 2024, 19:56
Screenshot from Putin’s address on 21 November

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed that in the future, Ukrainian civilians will supposedly be warned about the use of Oreshnik medium-range missiles, one of which struck a facility in Dnipro on the night of 20-21 November.

Source: an address by Putin on 21 November 

Details: Putin said Russia may continue using Oreshnik missiles, and that in future, when "selecting targets on Ukrainian territory if necessary", the Russians will "advise civilians and urge citizens of friendly countries in Ukraine in advance to leave the danger zones".

The Kremlin leader stated that the Russians would give such warnings openly and without fear, claiming that there are no countermeasures against this weapon.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia used an ICBM during the morning missile attack on Dnipro on 21 November.
  • Putin claims that Russia used an Oreshnik non-nuclear hypersonic ballistic missile to strike a defence industry facility in Dnipro.

